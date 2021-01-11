‘Morbius’ With Jared Leto Delays Release Date

Sony has postponed the theatrical release of “Morbius,” the comic book thriller starring Jared Leto, as studios continue to grapple with the pandemic’s impact on the film industry.

The movie, which has been delayed numerous times amid the COVID-19 crisis, was most recently scheduled to debut on March 19. It will now premiere in theaters on Oct. 8.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the superhero film centers on the Marvel Comics character who becomes a vampire after attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Leto portrays Michael Morbius, alongside a cast that includes Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

Most major movies that were scheduled for early 2021 have already been delayed due to the pandemic. However, there several titles still on the calendar for the first few months of the year, including Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella” on Feb. 5 and Disney and 20th Century’s “The King’s Man” on March 12. Curiously, Sony did not mention plans for “Cinderella” on Monday’s announcement, though it’s unlikely the fantasy adaptation will keep its February release date — unless it’s sent to a streaming service or lands on premium video-on-demand early.

More to come…