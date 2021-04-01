MoMA and Film at Lincoln Center Announce New Directors, New Films 50th Anniversary Edition

The Museum of Modern Art and Film at Lincoln Center have announced the 50th anniversary edition of New Directors/ New Films.
The annual program will be held virtually on April 28 through May 8, with in-person screening extending through May 14 at Film at Lincoln Center.
This year’s festival is introducing 27 features and 11 short films. Unique to the 2021 edition, there will be a free virtual retrospective to celebrate the past 50 years of New Directors/ New Films running from April 16 through April 28.
“From intimate, personal tales to political, metaphysical, and spiritual inquiries, the films in the 50th edition of New Directors/New Films embody an inexhaustible curiosity and a fearless desire for adventure,” said La Frances Hui, curator of Film at The Museum of Modern Art and 2021 New Directors/New Films co-chair. “They prove that cinema will continue to illuminate and inspire the way we live, and make art.”
Writer and director Amalia Ulman’s film “El Planeta” will open the festival. The closing night film will be “All Light, Everywhere,” the winner of a Sundance Jury Prize for experimentation in non-fiction.
“There’s something so special about walking into a theater, not knowing what to expect, and discovering your new favorite filmmaker on the big screen,” said Florence Almozini, Film at Lincoln Center senior programmer at large and 2021 New Directors/New Films co-chair.
See the complete 2021 New Directors/New Films feature lineup:
Aleph dir. Iva Radivojević
All Light, Everywhere dir. Theo Anthony
All the Light We Can See dir. Pablo Escoto Luna
Apples dir. Christos Nikou
Azor dir. Andreas Fontana
Bebia, à mon seul désir dir. Juja Dobrachkous
Bipolar dir. Queena Li
Dark Red Forest dir. Jin Huaqing
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) dir. Arie & Chuko Esiri
Faya Dayi dir. Jessica Beshir
Friends and Strangers dir. James Vaughan
Gull dir. Kim Mi-jo
Liborio dir. Nino Martinez Sosa
Luzzu dir. Alex Camilleri
Madalena dir. Madiano Marcheti
Mighty Flash dir. Ainhoa Rodríguez
Moon, 66 Questions dir. Jacqueline Lentzou
Pebbles dir. P.S. Vinothraj
El Planeta dir. Amalia Ulman
Radiograph of a Family dir. Firouzeh Khosrovani
Rock Bottom Riser dir. Fern Silva
Short Vacation dir. Kwon Min-pyo & Seo Han-sol
Stop-Zemlia dir. Kateryna Gornostai
Taming the Garden dir. Salomé Jashi
We (Nous) dir. Alice Diop
We’re All Going to the World’s Fair dir. Jane Schoenbrun
Wood and Water dir. Jonas Bak
The 50th-anniversary retrospective will feature favorites from the first three decades of the festival, showcasing early works from filmmakers such as Lee Chang-dong, Chantal Akerman, Charles Burnett and Christopher Nolan.
New Directors/New Films at 50: A Retrospective lineup:
Duvidha dir. Mani Kaul
Following dir. Christopher Nolan
The Goalie’s Anxiety at the Penalty Kick dir. Wim Wenders
The Living End dir. Gregg Araki
Lucía dir. Humberto Solás
My Brother’s Wedding dir. Charles Burnett
Peppermint Candy dir. Lee Chang-dong
Playing Away dir. Horace Ové
Les Rendez-vous d’Anna dir. Chantal Akerman
Sleepwalk dir. Sara Driver
Twenty Years Later dir. Eduardo Coutinho