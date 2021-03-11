‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Adds Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney to Cast

The cast for “Mission: Impossible 7” just got a whole lot bigger. Director Christopher McQuarrie announced on Thursday via Instagram that actors Cary Elwes (“Stranger Things”), Indira Varma (“Game of Thrones”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Charles Parnell (“The Last Ship”), and Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”) have joined the Tom Cruise spy thriller, which has been filming through 2020 and 2021 amid the pandemic.

Separately, Paramount Pictures also confirmed that Greg Tarzan Davis (“Top Gun: Maverick”) will also star in the film.

The actors join an already hefty ensemble, including returning stars Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Henry Czerny, as well as newcomers Pom Klementieff (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Hayley Atwell (“Captain America: The First Avenger”), Shea Whigham (“Perry Mason”), and Esai Morales (“Titans”) — who replaced Nicholas Hoult last year as the film’s villain when “M:I-7” had to shut down due to the pandemic.

The nature of the roles for the new cast isn’t clear, but in photos McQuarrie posted to Instagram, Delaney can be seen wearing a military uniform, and Elwes’ photo includes the cryptic caption “Welcome to The Community.” McQuarrie’s captions for each photo also includes the hashtag “#MI7MI8,” suggesting that the actors will reprise their roles in the eighth “Mission: Impossible” movie, but a rep for Paramount would only confirm the actors’ involvement in “M:I-7.”

The seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” movies were supposed to film back-to-back, but Cruise’s promotional duties for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which the pandemic pushed from its 2020 release to July 2, 2021, scuttled those plans. “M:I-7” and “M:I-8” are still set to debut in Nov. 2021 and Nov. 2022, respectively.

In December, Cruise made international headlines when audio of him yelling at “Mission: Impossible 7” crew members for breaking COVID-19 production protocols leaked to The Sun.