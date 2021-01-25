Misha Green to Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Tomb Raider’ Sequel for MGM

Misha Green is taking on Lara Croft.

The “Lovecraft Country” and “Underground” creator is set to make her feature directorial debut, writing and directing the next installment of “Tomb Raider” for MGM.

Alicia Vikander will reprise her role as Lara Croft in the sequel to the 2018 action flick, which earned nearly $275M at the global box office.

Green shared her excitement about the project on Twitter, posting a little tease for fans and fellow gamers about the storyline.

“My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow,” Green wrote. “Who’s as excited as I am for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!?”

My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow. So I’m thinking something like: 🔦⛏🗻🗿🧟‍♂️👊🏻🏺 🦖🔫🔫🏃🏻‍♀️ *whispers* Who’s as excited as I am for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!? 🤑💃🏾🤩 #TombRaider — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) January 25, 2021

Green is on quite the hot streak after last summer’s “Lovecraft Country,“ which was a smash hit for HBO. Green created, directed and served as a writer and executive producer on the show, based on the novel by Matt Ruff, alongside Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. The sci-fi series starring Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Michael K. Williams, Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis and Wunmi Mosaku nabbed five Critics Choice nominations last week. Green previously created WGN’s “Underground,” in which Smollett also starred.

Though “Tomb Raider” marks Green’s feature theatrical debut, the creator has a number of other projects in the works, including Netflix’s “The Mother” (which Green wrote and produced). She is also producing Warner Brothers’ “Cleopatra Jones” and Makeready’s “The Gilded Ones.”

“Tomb Raider” will be produced by Graham King via his GK Films banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon via The Cantillon Company.

MGM’s new “Tomb Raider” is set to be be released theatrically in the U.S. via the studio’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing, and internationally via Warner Bros.

Green is represented by CAA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Deadline was first to report the news of Green’s attachment to the film.