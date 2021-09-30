Mireille Soria Out as Paramount Animation President, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito to Run Both Units (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Pictures has parted ways with animation president Mireille Soria, sources tell Variety.

In a promotion, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito has added oversight of the label to her purview. Soria’s exit comes as a continuing reorganization of Paramount Pictures by new chairman and CEO Brian Robbins, who replaced Jim Gianopulos in early September. Emma Watts, the seasoned production executive only a year in her post as president of the Paramount motion picture group, was dismissed last Friday.

“Ramsey is one of the savviest executives and creative minds in our industry. During her time at Nick, she has transformed and reinvigorated the Animation Studio division with her sharp business instincts, deep stable of relationships and unique eye for great storytelling, and I’m thrilled to have her bring her talents to this expanded role where she can further elevate our overall animation business,” Robbins said in a statement.

Soria, he added,” has been a driving force in building out a new, dynamic and modern chapter of Paramount Animation. We thank her for her many contributions to the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Soria was hired to lead the animation division in 2017. She joined the company from DreamWorks Animation, where she served as co-president of feature animation and made hits like “Boss Baby” and “Trolls.”