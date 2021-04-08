Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sofía Vergara, Mindy Kaling, Michaela Coel, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon to Be Honored on ‘Power of Women’ Special

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sofía Vergara, Mindy Kaling, Michaela Coel, Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon will be honored as part of “Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women The Comedians” special, premiering May 10 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

The presentation will coincide with Variety’s “Power of Women” issue, featuring the honorees on the cover and hitting newsstands on May 5. Additional content from the special will be available on Variety’s website and social media channels.

“Variety’s Power of Women 2021 honors creative leaders in comedy who inspire us with their courage and originality and challenge us to transform a world desperately in need of positive change. In six wonderfully personal, dynamic ways, Mindy Kaling, Maya Rudolph, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sofía Vergara, Michaela Coel and Kate McKinnon use laughter to make serious points. All of them create art that works both as entertainment and as engagement with the issues we’re all facing with these difficult times,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety President and Group Publisher. “We are also thrilled to be able to honor the life and impact of the legendary Gilda Radner and the wonderful work Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit does with cancer patients and their families. Once again, we are grateful to continue to work with Lifetime to make this special a reality and to be able to bring this iconic event for yet another year to a wider global audience.”

In addition to celebrating the honorees, the special will commemorate the life of comedic icon Gilda Radner and Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit, the charitable foundation for cancer patients and their families. Tina Fey will pay tribute to Radner’s remarkable contributions to comedy, her pioneering spirit as one of the original cast members of “Saturday Night Live” and the powerful impact Gilda’s Club has had on the Metro Detroit community.

“After a challenging year for everyone, we could all use a good laugh. Lifetime looks forward to uplifting our audience by showcasing and celebrating the transformative power of the work from these wonderfully funny women,” said Amy Winter, Lifetime’s executive vice president and head of programming. “We are honored to continue our partnership with Variety to amplify the contributions of these talented artists.”

Each honoree will be interviewed by a close family member or friend — including Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Natasha Lyonne, Luis Balaguer and Charlie Hall.

“Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women The Comedians” is executive produced by Sharon Scott, Kristy Sabat and Annie Allen of Category 6 Media group. Lifetime executive producers are Amy Winter and Shura Davison. Michelle Sobrino-Stearns will executive produce from Variety, while John Ross and Dea Lawrence are producers.