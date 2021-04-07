Animation Production Company Mindshow Raises Additional $10 Million in Funding

Mindshow, a CG animation production company, has raised an additional $10 million in funding to expand its content pipeline.

With the new funding, led by SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, MindShow has raised more than $25 million in total. Sugar23, the management production and creative platform founded in Michael Sugar, also participated in the fundraise.

The company’s proprietary animation efforts, used recently on Mattel’s “Enchantimals” series, merge video game technology, visual effects and machine learning. The results produce high-quality graphics in record time.

“We are thrilled at what the team at Mindshow has accomplished over the past year, even more so in light of the challenges 2020 brought to all of us,” said Fred Schaufeld, the SWaN and Legend co-founder. “We couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come in this next chapter of the company’s growth.”

As the company looks to bring new animation projects to the market, it is also overhauling its leadership team and has named Sharon Bordas as president. Along with the promotion of Bordas, who previously served as head of the studio, several other executives at the company were elevated. Jason Reisig was named global director of animation, Michael McGahey was upped to head of creative development and Grace Buehler was named chief of staff.

“Over the last year with Sharon at the helm we’ve been building a world class content team and using our tech to bring more fun, creativity and mind-melting amazingness to the 3D animation space,” Mindshow CEO Gil Baron said. “Working with world class partners to help define the future and shape what content gets made is a dream come true.”