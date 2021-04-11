‘Minari’ Star Yuh-Jung Youn Calls Brits ‘Snobbish’ in Tongue-in-Cheek BAFTA Speech

British people are known for being self-deprecating, but even they might have felt a little blindsided by “Minari” star Yuh-Jung Youn’s brutally honest, funny assessment of them.

Shortly after offering her condolences for the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, during her BAFTA Film Awards acceptance speech for supporting actress, Youn then delivered arguably the biggest laugh of the night.

“Thank you so much for this award. Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially being recognized by British people, known as snobbish people and they approve me as a good actor, I am very happy. Thank you so much,” Youn said.

The evening’s co-host Dermot O’Leary didn’t know quite how to react to Youn’s comment, raising a surprised eyebrow and moving swiftly on.

However, in the press conference following her speech, Variety asked Youn to expand on her comments and whether her not-so-flattering (but probably quite accurate) views come from personal experience.

“Yes it comes from personal experience. I’ve visited Britain a lot of times and I had a fellowship in a Cambridge college ten years ago as an actor. Somehow it felt every snobbish, but not in a bad way,” Youn said. “You have a long history and then you have your pride. As an Asian woman, I felt these people are very snobbish, that’s my honest feeling.”

Youn’s win at the BAFTAs, coupled with her previous Screen Actors Guild Awards triumph, could very well pave the way for another victory at the Oscars later this month. However, the actor said she certainly isn’t looking that far ahead and expressed, with a big laugh, that she has had enough of being asked about her Oscar prospects.

“I don’t know anything about Oscars or BAFTAs,” Youn said. “In Korea I’ve been in this business such a long time, I’m very famous domestic-wise, not internationally. I don’t know what’s going on now, I don’t know what’s happening to me. So don’t ask me!”