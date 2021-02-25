Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista to Star in Paul W.S. Anderson’s ‘In the Lost Lands,’ Adapted From George R.R. Martin Story

Director Paul W.S. Anderson, best known for the “Resident Evil” franchise, will direct his adaptation of “In the Lost Lands,” a sprawling epic based on the story by George R.R. Martin, whose “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels were adapted into “Game of Thrones.” Milla Jovovich, also of the “Resident Evil” movies, and Dave Bautista, from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, will star.

CAA is arranging the film’s financing and will represent its domestic rights; FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales and will introduce the project at the upcoming virtual Berlin market.

In the movie, a queen, desperate to fulfill her love, makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in this fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

Producers are Jeremy Bolt (“Resident Evil”), Anderson, Jovovich, Bautista and Jonathan Meisner, through their production company Dream Bros Entertainment, and Constantin Werner.

