Migos’ Quavo to Make Feature-Film Debut With John Malkovich and Robert DeNiro in ‘Wash Me in the River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Quavo, one-third of the Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, will make his feature-film debut alongside Robert DeNiro, John Malkovich and Jack Huston in the forthcoming film “Wash Me in the River,” which is directed by Randall Emmett (“Midnight in the Switchgrass”) and is currently filming in Puerto Rico.

According to the announcement, Quavo (real name: Quavious Keyate Marshall) will play the role of Coyote, “a ruthless and heartless drug lord.” The second directorial outing by Emmett, the film is an action-thriller in the vein of “No Country for Old Men,” with an Adam Taylor Barker script focusing on a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealer (Coyote) responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his lover’s death.

“I honestly think this movie is going to be one of the greatest to come of this time,” Quavo says. “The experience was unbelievable for me, with Robert DeNiro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making me feel like family. Gonna see me doing some stunts and a lot of what you hear from me in my raps! This is one of my biggest debuts I’ve ever had, and so proud of what we did and to get to work with Randall who’s such an amazing guy — I can’t wait to do more films with him”

Quavo has previously appeared in scripted television shows, including FX’s “Atlanta,” Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” ABC’s “Black-ish” and Fox’s “Star.” He has also appeared in dozens of music videos by Migos and others.

‘Quavo is a superstar and a real actor,” says Emmett. “Getting to see him bring the Coyote character to life is very exciting, and I think he is going to have a film career equally as big as his music.”

Emmett/Furla’s Emmett, George Furla, and Tim Sullivan are producing. Nicholas D’Angelo and Lydia Hull are the executive producers. Highland Film Group handles international sales and CAA Media Financing is handling domestic. Quavo is repped in film and television by Brian Sher.

Quavo was honored at Variety‘s Hitmakers event in 2017. Migos’ most recent album, “Culture II,” was released in 2018 but the group’s members have released many solo tracks and made dozens of guest appearances, with Quavo’s most recent including songs with Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Rich the Kid, among others.