‘Midnight Run’ Sequel Starring Regina Hall in the Works, Robert De Niro to Produce

Universal Pictures is making a sequel to “Midnight Run,” the 1988 action comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin.

Regina Hall, the actor best known for “Girls Trip” and “Scary Movie,” is starring in the follow-up. It’s unclear if De Niro is reprising his role as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in the buddy action film, but he will be involved in the new version as a producer.

Aeysha Carr (“Woke,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is writing the screenplay, though plot details and additional cast members have been kept under wraps.

The original “Midnight Run” sees De Niro play a bounty hunter who pursues a former Mafia accountant (Charles Grodin, who died earlier this year of bone marrow cancer) after he skips bail.

Variety offered high praise to the 1988 film, calling it “one of the most entertaining, best executed, original road pictures ever.” The review was particularly complimentary to the dynamic between De Niro and Grodin, with Variety’s critic saying “‘Midnight Run’ shows that Robert De Niro can be as wonderful in a comic role as he is in a serious one. Pair him, a gruff ex-cop and bounty hunter, with straight man Charles Grodin, his captive, and the result is one of the most entertaining, best executed, original road pictures ever.”

The critical popularity of the first film inspired three made-for-television sequels, collectively called “The Midnight Run Action Pack.” However, De Niro and Grodin didn’t appear in those films. De Niro has spoken over the years about wanting to revisit “Midnight Run” and conversations have since percolated about a sequel, but those discussions didn’t formalize until recently.

In addition to starring in “Midnight Run,” Hall will also serve as a producer under her RH Negative banner. Additional producers include Jesse Collins (“The New Edition Story,” “American Soul”) via Jesse Collins Entertainment and Jane Rosenthal for Tribeca. Berry Welsh will executive produce for Tribeca. Universal Pictures’ senior VP of production development Sara Scott will oversee on behalf of the studio.

