Mickey Rourke Joins Dolph Lundgren in Action Movie ‘Section Eight’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Mickey Rourke is joining the cast of action movie “Section Eight.” Sales agent The Exchange is introducing the movie to international buyers during the virtual American Film Market, which wraps Friday.

The cast also includes actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney, and Blue October’s lead singer Justin Furstenfeld, as previously announced.

The movie is the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

It will be directed by Christian Sesma (“Pay Dirt,” “The Night Crew”), working from an original screenplay by Chad Law (“The Hit List,” “Black Water”) and Josh Ridgway (“The Sector,” “Howlers”). It is produced by Brandon Burrows of Firebrand.

Rourke’s many credits include “The Wrestler,” for which he was Oscar nominated, “Sin City,” “Angel Heart” and “Iron Man 2.” “Mickey’s raw energy and unique style are such a great addition to ‘Section Eight,’ ” Burrows said.

Rourke is represented by Framework Entertainment and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

The Exchange’s AFM slate also includes Justine Bateman’s “Violet,” starring Olivia Munn, Luke Bracey and Justin Theroux, Houman SeyYedi’s “The Frog,” starring Navid Mohammadzadeh, and E.J. Foerster and Marny Eng’s “Halfway to Somewhere,” starring Steve Zahn, Judy Greer, Jess Gabor, Roselyn Sanchez and Jorge A. Jimenez.