‘Lord of the Dance’ Star Michael Flatley’s Directorial Debut ‘Blackbird’ to Open Monaco Streaming Film Festival

Michael Flatley, the Irish dance phenomenon best known for “Lord of the Dance,” will open the Monaco Streaming Film Festival with his directorial debut, “Blackbird.”

Flatley, who wrote and financed the project, also stars in it as retired MI6 operative-turned-Barbados hotelier Victor Blackley. After a familiar agent — and romantic interest — turns up at his establishment, Blackley finds himself subsumed back into his old life, with potentially devastating consequences for millions of people if his mission fails.

Eric Roberts (“The Expendables”) and Patrick Bergin (“Sleeping with the Enemy”) co-star.

“Michael Flatley’s debut feature film is such a pleasant surprise — he brings his renowned stage presence and energy, which we have all experienced over the past 25 years, to the big screen in a gripping romantic thriller,” said Tony Davis, the festival’s founder. “Blackbird is beautifully filmed in stunning exotic locations, and a brilliant supporting cast help Flatley deliver something his legions of fans all over the world are going to love – he’s quite simply a star”

“I wanted to make a modern movie reminiscent of old Hollywood,” said Flatley. “The classics were always entertaining without being excessively violent or complicated. We shot the movie in Barbados, Ireland and London, capturing some of the most cinematically picturesque locations on film, all of which have a special place in my heart. I’m honoured to be showing ‘Blackbird’ at the inaugural Monaco Streaming Film Festival. It’s an innovative venture and opens the doors globally to a rapidly evolving digital marketplace.”

As well as screenings and special events, the festival will host a number of panels and conversations with film and television leaders including producer Greg Berlanti (“Arrow”), composer Erran Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) and MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe.

The Monaco Streaming Film Festival runs from July 3-6.