Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Signs Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society has expanded its existing partnership with Amazon Studios to include a first-look film deal and an overall television deal.

Up first, Amazon Studios has set a release date for Jordan’s high-octane thriller “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.” The film, which Amazon acquired from Paramount Pictures last year, will debut globally on Prime Video on April 30.

“Bringing Outlier Society’s slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us,” Jordan said. “Amazon’s global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I’m thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with ‘Without Remorse’ this spring.”

Under the movie agreement, Outlier Society will produce and acquire “elevated films showcasing diverse, bold filmmakers and talent for the studio’s ever-growing original movies slate.”

The creative relationship will extend beyond film and television. It’s also expected to foster cross-collaborations with Amazon’s businesses, from fashion and Audible to music. A day prior to the announcement, Jordan starred in Amazon’s Super Bowl ad, which asked the age-old question: “What would be the ideal body for Alexa?” (Answer? Jordan, obviously.) According to YouTube, it was the most-watched TV spot on Sunday.

Elizabeth Raposo was recently named president of Outlier Society. Raposo, the former president of production at Paramount, is responsible for overseeing production and development alongside Jordan. Jordan launched Outlier Society in 2016 to highlight diverse stories and voices. Its upcoming slate includes the Denzel Washington-directed film “Journal for Jordan” and the third entry in the Rocky Balboa spinoff series “Creed III.”

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said Jordan and his team share the studio’s passion for “amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line.”

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society,” Salke said. “Michael, Liz and the team will be key partners in our efforts to showcase compelling, ambitious and addictive content that can reach our global audience. We can’t wait for everyone to see ‘Without Remorse,’ our next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe – it’s an action-packed thrill ride fans will love.”