Michael B. Jordan-Backed HBCU Basketball Showcase Partners With Turner Sports and Invesco

Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming college basketball showcase, spotlighting men’s teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) added Turner Sports and Invesco QQQ as partners.

The newly named Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. TNT will televise the doubleheader competition between Hampton University and North Carolina Central University, plus Howard University versus North Carolina A&T University.

The event — presented with WME Sports (the sports division of WME, an Endeavor company), Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) and Scout Sports and Entertainment (a division of Horizon Media) — was previously announced as the Hoop Dreams Classic.

“I am thrilled to finally announce the four HBCUs that will be competing in the inaugural Legacy Classic,” Jordan said, announcing the latest updates.

“Invesco QQQ and Turner Sports have been amazing partners in helping bring this experience to life,” he continued. “I grew up watching basketball games on TNT, so I am confident they will deliver this set of games to a true audience of basketball fans and their families in an exciting way.”

In addition to the basketball game, the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic is also set to feature an immersive cultural experience that highlights elements of HBCU life and culture, including a band showcase, a live musical performance, college and career opportunities and more.

“We are excited for this partnership with Michael B. Jordan and all of the event organizers as we present the inaugural Legacy Classic,” Tina Shah, Turner Sports’ executive vice president and general manager, added. “We’re looking forward to having this unique opportunity to showcase these four college basketball programs, while highlighting HBCUs both leading up to and during the event.”

Tickets for the basketball portion of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic start at $25, and go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Sept. 2, via Prucenter.com/Legacy-Classic, Ticketmaster.com, and Prudential Center’s Box Office. Pre-sale and additional ticket information is also available online.

Part of proceeds from the event will go to support organizations focused on advancing HBCUs, as well as the local Newark community.

“We are proud to be the Founding Sponsor of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic as a way to celebrate HBCU life and culture,” Emily Pachuta, Invesco’s chief marketing and analytics officer, Americas, said. “We look forward to partnering with Michael B. Jordan, Turner Sports, and all of the event organizers to bring greater possibilities to young men and women that strive to combine excellence in the classroom with excellence in sports.”