Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast.

Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above.

“Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder. The decision from the grieving mother was a galvanizing moment that led to the creation of the civil rights movement. Goldberg is set to portray Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.

Chuwku also wrote the screenplay for the film, about a mother’s pursuit of justice, based on a previous draft by Keith Beauchamp and Michael J P Reilly. The project is based in part on Beauchamp’s original research for his award-winning 2005 documentary “The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till.” The film is produced by Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Goldberg, Thomas K. Levine, Reilly and Frederick Zollo.

Faison will portray Mamie Till’s father, John Carthan. Best known for his work in “The Wire,” “Banshee,” “Coming to America” and “Do The Right Thing,” Faison will next be starring in the film “Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,” executive produced by Morgan Freeman. He recently finished filming an NBC pilot, “Someone Out There,” alongside Gabrielle Dennis, and was last seen in the Amazon feature “I’m Your Woman” and the Kevin Hart comedy “Fatherhood” for Netflix. Faison is represented by Vanguard Management Group.

Lawson (Myrlie Evers) will next appear as one of the stars in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” for WB after her breakout performance in the acclaimed Sundance drama “Farewell Amor.” Lawson will also co-star as Michelle Obama in the Showtime limited series “The First Lady” for director Susanne Bier and star/producer Viola Davis. She is repped by UTA, Gang Tyre, and Shelter PR.

Cole (Medgar Evers) is best known for his work in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Burning Sands.” Cole will next be seen in leading roles in Debbie Tucker Green’s feature, “Ear for Eye,” the LeBron James-produced remake of “House Party” and AMC’s “61st Street.” He is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown, Sherpa Management and Ziffren Law.

Carroll (Rayfield Mooty), is best known for his roles on HBO’s “The Leftovers” and FX’s “Snowfall.” The actor has appeared in a wide array of films, including “Blindspotting,” “Being John Malkovich” and “Paid in Full,” plus television series such as “Self-Made” and “The Walking Dead.” Caroll is represented by Josiah Akinyele at Innovative Artists and Susanna Griffith Talent.

Thomas (Gene Mobley) will next be seen in Joel Cohen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, as well as a recurring role in “For All Mankind” on Apple TV Plus. His previous film credits include “Barbershop,” “The Fountain,” “Honeydripper,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Halloween: Resurrection” and “Save The Last Dance.” Thomas is represented by Innovative Artists and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

Thompson (Moses Wright) has appeared on Broadway in “King Lear,” “Carousel,” “Julius Caesar,” “Jitney” and “The Iceman Cometh”. His television credits include “Mare of Easttown,” “The Gilded Age,” “For Life” and “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” with roles in films such as “355,” “Let Them All Talk,” “21 Bridges,” “Wolves,” “The Bourne Legacy” and “Glass Chin.” He is represented by Buchwald and Group Culture.

Roger Guenveur Smith (Dr. T.R.M. Howard) recently appeared opposite Octavia Spencer in Netflix’s “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” and starred with Meta Golding in “Behind the Movement.” As a writer, his adaptation of “Rodney King” directed by Spike Lee is currently streaming on Netflix. Smith is represented by Alta Global Media.

