MGM Signs First-Look Film Deal With Channing Tatum, Free Association Production Company

Channing Tatum and his Free Association production company partners Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan have signed a first-look film deal with MGM.

In kicking off the partnership, MGM will release “Dog,” the directorial debut of Tatum and Carolin. The movie is expected to debut theatrically in 2021.

“We jumped at the chance to work with the guys on their directorial debut ‘Dog’ and cannot wait for audiences to see it,” said MGM film group chairman Michael De Luca and MGM film group president Pamela Abdy. “Seeing them at work behind the camera instantly sparked our desire to keep the partnership going. We are thrilled Channing, Reid and Peter have made MGM their home, and are excited to work alongside them as they venture further into their filmmaking careers.”

Tatum, Carolin and Kiernan referred to the collaboration as “divine intervention.”

“Mike and Pam have supported us since the very beginning of all our careers. It felt like divine intervention that we directed our first movie for them,” the trio said in a statement. “We deeply admire their taste, and truly could not be more excited by their vision for the studio. We’re still pinching ourselves that we get to call MGM home, and we can’t wait to work with the entire team there for years to come.”

In addition to co-directing, Tatum will also star in “Dog.” The film, described as a road-trip comedy, tracks two hard-charging former Army Rangers paired against their will. Together, they race down the Pacific Coast to make it to a fellow soldier’s funeral.

Free Association has been a producer on “22 Jump Street,” the comedy sequel starring Tatum and Jonah Hill, and “Magic Mike.” The company also had a hand in the Netflix animated film “America: The Motion Picture,” which has been scheduled to premiere this summer. Free Association’s upcoming projects include the Kevin Hart-led “Fatherhood,” Adam Sandler’s “Spaceman of Bohemia” and “New York Will Eat You Alive” with Colin Firth.

Along with film and television endeavors, Free Association has produced Magic Mike Live, with shows in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.

Free Association is represented by CAA, Hanson, Jacobson, Teller and Hoberman and Relevant.