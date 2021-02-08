Metrograph Pictures Lands Electronic Music Doc ‘Sisters With Transistors’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Metrograph Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to “Sisters With Transistors,” a documentary about the women who were the pioneers of electronic music. The film will debut virtually on Metrograph’s website on April 23.

Directed by Lisa Rovner, “Sisters With Transistors” had its world premiere at the 2020 South by Southwest Film Festival and later played at AFI Fest.

“‘Sisters With Transistors’ was a true revelation to us,” said Metrograph Pictures’s head of distribution George Schmalz. “The untold story of the groundbreaking women who brought us some of the most revealing music ever created, ‘Sisters With Transistors’ is an impeccably crafted film that we’re thrilled to bring to audiences nationwide.”

The doc spotlights critical but little-known female leaders of electronic music, including Clara Rockmore, Daphne Oram, Bebe Barron, Pauline Oliveros, Delia Derbyshire, Wendy Carlos, Maryanne Amacher, Eliane Radigue, Suzanne Ciani and Laurie Spiegel. “Sisters With Transistors” was narrated by Laurie Anderson.

“As avid fans of their programming, we are thrilled to partner with Metrograph Pictures on bringing Sisters with Transistors to a broader audience of cinephiles and music aficionados and introducing a world of undiscovered artists in our film to audiences old and new,” said Jordan Mattos, sales agent of Aspect Ratio.

During the pandemic, Metrograph — an independent two-screen cinema on New York’s Lower East Side — went digital to bring in revenue. The theater began offering on-demand screenings of acclaimed indie films, pairing them with Q&As between cast members, directors and critics.

“I’ve been an admirer of Metrograph’s curation and passion for auteur-driven cinema for years,” said director Lisa Rovner. “I’m thrilled to be working with them on the launch of ‘Sisters With Transistors’ in the U.S.”