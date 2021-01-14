‘Queen and Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Signs First-Look Film Deal With MGM

Melina Matsoukas, the director of romantic caper “Queen and Slim, has signed a first-look film deal with MGM through her production company De La Revolución Films.

The two-year pact reunites Matsoukas with MGM Film Group president Pamela Abdy, who worked together on “Queen and Slim.”

“Melina is a brilliant filmmaker and storyteller, who brings truth and a singular vision to everything she creates,” said Abdy and MGM Film Group chairman Michael De Luca in a statement. “As we continue to build on the great legacy of MGM, Melina will be a key part of this storied studio’s entry into its next century.”

“Queen and Slim” was Matsoukas’ feature film debut. The movie, which starred Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, was written by Lena Waithe. Matsoukas earned a DGA nomination for first-time feature films. The same year, she received the American Film Institute’s 29th Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal.

She made her television directing debut on Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure” and later directed several episodes for the second season of Netflix’s “Master of None.” Matsoukas began her career directing music videos for smash hits like Rihanna’s “We Found Love” and Beyonce’s “Formation.”

“It is rare to find a partnership that is rooted in empowering and elevating underrepresented filmmakers and narratives,” Matsoukas said. “I look forward to collaborating with Pam and Mike on creating unique films that give space to the powerful and diverse voices of the world.”

The deal was negotiated by CAA, MXN Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.