Hulu’s Queer Teen Love Story Adds Megan Mullally, Tyler Alvarez and Michelle Buteau

Hulu’s upcoming queer teen love story, directed by Sammi Cohen, has rounded out its cast.

Emmy and SAG Award-winner Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”), Tyler Alvarez (“Never Have I Ever”), Michelle Buteau (“First Wives Club”), Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”), Teala Dunn (“All Night”) and Isabella Ferreira (“Love, Victor”) join previously announced stars Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho in the movie.

Written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, the movie follows an aspiring young artist named Paige (Blanchard), who is forced to join her high school track team. She uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on, but she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like. Cravalho will play AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister.

The untitled film is produced by American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett; Depth of Field’s Andrew Miano; Animal Pictures’ Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens; 3Arts’ Katie Newman; and LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon. Executive producers are Depth of Field’s Britta Rowings and Dan Balgoyen, with Rowings overseeing production; Michael Glassman of LD Entertainment; and Max Butler.

Depth of Field and Animal Pictures began development on the film before they joined forces with American High, which teams up Hulu for the new original feature after partnering on “Big Time Adolescence,” “The Binge,” “The Ultimate Playlist of Noise” and “Plan B.” The new movie marks Animal Pictures’ first foray into film after being active in TV development.

Mullally is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Alvarez is repped by Buchwald and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Buteau is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Mandvi is repped by UTA, Sweet180, and Bruce Gellman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, L.L.P..

Dunn is repped by A3 and Vision Entertainment. Ferreira is repped by Animal Federation, Take 3 Talent Agency and imPRint.