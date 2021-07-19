Megan Fox Cancels Appearance at ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Premiere Due to ‘Rise of COVID Cases’

Megan Fox has pulled out of tonight’s Los Angeles premiere of her new movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” because of the ongoing concern over COVID in Los Angeles.

“Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,” a rep for the premiere wrote in an email to press covering the event just a couple of hours before the red carpet. “We appreciate your understanding.”

The premiere is set to take place at Regal LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. The hour-long red carpet, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., is outdoors followed by an indoor screening. The guest list also includes director Randall Emmett and cast members Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone and Olive Abercrombie.

On Friday, reporters and photographers were informed that they were no longer allowed to cover the after-party in order to limit the number of people in attendance.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that it would be reinstating the indoor mask mandate “regardless of vaccination status” due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The new mask policy began at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Roadside Attractions canceled its Friday night screening of “Joe Bell,” hosted by stars Mark Wahlberg and Reid Miller at WME in Beverly Hills, after the talent agency announced that it would be closing its Los Angeles offices for at least a week beginning Monday. A surprise “Ted Lasso” Q&A on Saturday at the Tower Theater Apple Store in Los Angeles was also put on hold.

The premiere of Amazon Studios’ “Jolt” is still happening tonight at San Vicente Bungalows with star Kate Beckinsale. The streamer is requiring proof of a negative test result to attend. Rapid testing is available on-site. Masks are mandated during the screening and in the indoor area of the post-screening reception.

As the indoor mask mandate returns to Los Angeles, Canada announced on Monday that vaccinated U.S. citizens will be allowed to enter the country starting Aug. 9, while vaccinated visitors from other countries will be able to enter on Sept. 7, two days before the Toronto Film Festival begins. The loosening of travel restrictions may signal a sign that TIFF will have more in-person events than previously planned.