Meena Harris Leads New Documentary Film ‘In Her Element’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Author, producer and founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign, Meena Harris will lead a new documentary film “In Her Element.”

The 30-minute film, from Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, features three female pioneers using technology to advance their fields while inspiring the next generation of women to join them in breaking through barriers. Harris will lead the conversations, and joining her are Aisha Bowe, a rocket scientist, Laura Escudés, a music engineer, and Susie Wolff, team principal for a professional racing team.

Kate Kunath is on board to direct. Harris will lead the discussions about the impact of the women’s work, how they advanced their careers and where they are going next. The film seeks to encourage others to follow their dreams, even when they lie outside the norm, and shows what’s possible when a woman believes in herself.

“Hosting conversations with these inspiring women was truly an honor. Their impact in their chosen industries is immeasurable, and the footprint they will leave for future generations is astounding,” said Harris. “Young women everywhere will feel empowered to reach for the stars after watching the film — no dream is ever out of reach.”

Filmed with state-of-the-art XR, “extended reality,” technology, the physical backdrop of the interviews is an immersive screen where documentary elements are deployed and interacted with to illustrate, contextualize and energize the conversation. The XR set elevated the film in itself, by breaking through what’s traditionally seen as a stage, allowing for the conversation to become otherworldly.

“In Her Element” will stream on-demand Jan. 2022. Watch the trailer above.