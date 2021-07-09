Mediawan’s Genre Label Black Swan Tales Readies First Slate With ‘The Night Man,’ ‘The Hunt’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Black Swan Tales, a Blumhouse-inspired genre film label launched by French producer Noor Sadar and Belgian banner Entre Chien et Loup, is rolling out its first roster of four French- and English-language horror films.

A Mediawan company, Black Swan Tales was also created in partnership with the sales company WTFilms.

Black Swan has just wrapped the shoot of “Deep Fear,” which was penned by Niko Tackian and directed by Grégory Beghin. The film follows three students, Kate, Henri and Max, who have come to Paris to celebrate their graduation and embark on a private visit of the Paris catacombs where they discover a vestige of the Nazi occupation.

The banner is also producing “No Filter,” which is written and directed by Michael Dupret, based on his short by the same name. The project was developed at the Sundance residency program. The film revolves around Anna, a young woman who’s gained new notoriety on social media and discovers a new app that distorts her face and actions.

Other projects on Black Swan’s production slate include “The Night Man,” a psychological thriller penned by Elsa Marpeau, which will be directed by Mélanie Delloye. The film revolves around a young pregnant woman who finds out her seemingly perfect boyfriend may be a dangerous sleepwalker as she hears of strange disappearances and murders taking place in the region.

Black Swan is also developing “The Hunt” by writer-director Jérôme Genevray, who previously directed “La nuée,” which was part of Cannes’ Critics’ Week selection in 2020. “The Hunt” follows a small group of migrants who are stranded on a seemingly idyllic Mediterranean island and quickly realize they are the target of a wild man hunt.

Sadar said the company aims to deliver four films per year. “Our mantra is to make high-concept genre films which will be entertaining but also have social or political themes,” pointed out the executive, who joked that the idea was to deliver “dead good movies.”