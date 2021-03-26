Focus Features Sets Matt Damon-Tom McCarthy Drama ‘Stillwater’ for July Release

Matt Damon and director Tom McCarthy’s thriller “Stillwater” will be coming to theaters this summer.

Focus Features announced the highly anticipated film from the pair of Academy Award winners will hit theaters on July 30, 2021.

Damon stars in the drama opposite Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin and César Award nominee Camille Cottin. Damon plays Bill, an oil rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to France to attempt to exonerate his estranged daughter (Breslin), who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

The film, produced by Participant Media and Dreamwork Pictures, was written by McCarthy & Marcus Hinchey and Thomas Bidegain & Noé Debré. Jonathan King, Liza Chasin and the late Steve Golin produced the picture alongside McCarthy.

In May 2019, Variety exclusively reported that Damon and McCarthy would team up for the project. It quickly found a home at Participant, which previously worked with McCarthy on the Oscar-winning drama “Spotlight.”

“The opportunity to reunite with Tom after ‘Spotlight’ and to partner with our friend and colleague Jonathan King for the first time in his new role makes ‘Stillwater’ a very special film for everyone at Participant,” Participant CEO David Linde said announcing the production. “This is a wonderful script, centered on universal themes of connection and the search for truth, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to audiences around the world.”

“Stillwater” is not the only highly anticipated release for Damon this year. The actor co-wrote and stars opposite Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in “The Last Duel,” directed by Ridley Scott, which is currently set for release on Oct. 15.