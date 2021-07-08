Matt Damon Moved to Tears During 5-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes ‘Stillwater’ Premiere 

A return to Cannes made Matt Damon misty. The actor swooped into the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night with “Stillwater,” a Focus Features drama directed by Tom McCarthy about an Oklahoma dad who tries to free his daughter (Abigail Breslin) from a mysterious murder sentence in an Italian jail. (Did anyone say Amanda Knox?)

As the credits rolled, Damon — standing by his director and co-stars — started to tear up at the cheers from the crowd.

While filmmakers don’t typically give speeches following their Cannes premieres, McCarthy broke with tradition and grabbed a mic.

“I’m overwhelmed to be here, I’ve been so greatly influenced by the cinema of this country and of Europe,” McCarthy said.

“It’s so inspiring to present a film to this amazing audience in this iconic theater … that’s all I can come up with in this instant-tradition moment,” he added.

A mini star was born in newcomer Lilou Siauvaud, who plays a surrogate daughter to Damon in the dramatic thriller. Their on-screen chemistry played huge with the audience, only magnified when the actors embraced in theater after credits rolled.

After a pandemic hiatus, the 74th edition of Cannes returned this week in poignant and emotional reunion of the global film community. Among the other films premiering are “Annette,” starring Adam Driver, “The French Dispatch” from Wes Anderson and the documentary “The Velvet Underground” from Todd Haynes.

“Stillwater” releases in the U.S. on July 30.