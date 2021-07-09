Matt Damon Explains Why He Plays a Trump Supporter in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Damon went deep into red state identity politics to build his character in Tom McCarthy’s Cannes premiere “Stillwater.”

To portray Oklahoma oil rig worker Bill Baker — a father sacrificing everything to free his daughter from a French prison — Damon spent an “absolutely critical” time doing research in the state, he said at a Friday press conference for the project.

One of the biggest laughs at the film’s Thursday night premiere came when Damon’s character is asked by French nationals if he voted for Donald Trump in 2020. He did not, he responds, but only because a prior felony kept him from voting.

On Friday, Damon said Baker absolutely would’ve supported Trump.

“These guys don’t apologize for who they are,”” Damon said, referring affectionately to his character as a “roughneck.” The Oscar winner and director McCarthy road tripped through Oklahoma prior to shooting, where they were invited into the break rooms and backyard barbecues of the real men who inspired him.

“They’re in the oil business, of course he voted for Trump,” Damon said. “These people were wonderful to us, they really helped us. It was eye opening for me.”

The actor said he came to appreciate the smallest details — from wearing a specific kind of blue jeans treated with fire retardant, which “changes the way these guys walk. They all have goatees, the sunglasses. They’re not six-pack ab guys, but they’re strong. You go to their barbecues and a guitar comes out and they start singing Church songs.”

Reviews of “Stillwater” emphasized how expertly the film shows how the world feels about America right now. “Spotlight” director McCarthy didn’t disagree, but also said it boils down “to relationships, and how we connect to each other.”