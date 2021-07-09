Matt Damon Explains Why He Plays a Trump Supporter in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Damon went deep into red state identity politics to build his character in Tom McCarthy’s Cannes premiere “Stillwater.”
To portray Oklahoma oil rig worker Bill Baker — a father sacrificing everything to free his daughter from a French prison — Damon spent an “absolutely critical” time doing research in the state, he said at a Friday press conference for the project.
One of the biggest laughs at the film’s Thursday night premiere came when Damon’s character is asked by French nationals if he voted for Donald Trump in 2020. He did not, he responds, but only because a prior felony kept him from voting.
On Friday, Damon said Baker absolutely would’ve supported Trump.
“These guys don’t apologize for who they are,”” Damon said, referring affectionately to his character as a “roughneck.” The Oscar winner and director McCarthy road tripped through Oklahoma prior to shooting, where they were invited into the break rooms and backyard barbecues of the real men who inspired him.
“They’re in the oil business, of course he voted for Trump,” Damon said. “These people were wonderful to us, they really helped us. It was eye opening for me.”
Damon stars with Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, and Lilou Siauvaud. The film releases July 30 in the U.S. via Focus Features.