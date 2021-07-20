‘The Last Duel’ Trailer: Matt Damon and Adam Driver Have Medieval Showdown

Matt Damon and Adam Driver face off in the first trailer for “The Last Duel,” 20th Century Studios’ historical epic from four-time Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott.

It’s a clash of movie titans — at least as far as awards pedigree goes — with Oscar winner Damon as Jean de Carrouges and Oscar nominee Driver as Jacques Le Gris, the two friends turned bitter rivals who participated in France’s last sanctioned duel.

Emmy winner Jodie Comer stars as Marguerite de Carrouges, Jean’s wife, and two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck is Count Pierre d’Alençon (who sports a shockingly blonde hairdo).

Set during the Hundred Years War, Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite, is viciously assaulted by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she refuses to stay silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God’s hands.

Written by Nicole Holofcener, Affleck and Damon, the movie is based on actual events, unraveling the long-held assumptions about what happened between the two men. It adapts Eric Jager’s book “The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France.”

Popular on Variety

The film is produced by Scott, Kevin J. Walsh (“Manchester by the Sea”), Jennifer Fox (“Nightcrawler”), Holofcener, Damon and Affleck with Kevin Halloran (“Ford v Ferrari”), Drew Vinton (“Promised Land”), Madison Ainley (“Justice League”) serving as executive producers.

“The Last Duel” opens in theaters nationwide Oct. 15.

Watch the trailer and see the first-look images below.

Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges and Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges

Adam Driver as Jacques LeGris