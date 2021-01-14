Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch Join ‘Matilda’ Musical

Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and Alisha Weir will join Netflix’s musical adaptation of the beloved children’s story “Matilda,” directed by Matthew Warchus.

Thompson will play Miss Trunchbull while Weir, who has appeared in the Irish TV series “Darklands,” takes on the title role of the young girl who learns to use her special powers. Lynch was earlier reported to be in talks for the role of Miss Honey.

“‘Matilda’ will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars. I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world,” Warchus said.

Based on the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Weir also appeared in the horror film “Leave Me Alone.” Thompson will be seen next in “Cruella” and last year starred in “Last Christmas” and TV series “Years and Years.”

Produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company with Netflix, the film will be distributed worldwide by Netflix except in the U.K., where TriStar Pictures will distribute in theaters.

Dennis Kelly adapted the screenplay from the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, which had music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

“Matilda” was previously adapted for the screen in 1996, with Danny DeVito directing and Mara Wilson playing the title role, before becoming a stage musical in London and on Broadway.