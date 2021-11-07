Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Racks Up $161.7 Million at Global Box Office

Marvel’s “Eternals” achieved global domination at the box office.

The latest entry in the MCU picked up $90.7 million internationally, which pushes its global total to a lordly $161.7 million. The film opened in several major markets, picking up $14.4 million in South Korea, $7.1 million in the United Kingdom, $6.7 million in France, $5.7 million in Mexico, $5 million in Australia and $4.6 million in Italy. Domestically, the film, which has been given the cold shoulder by critics, debuted to $71 million, which was slightly below projections. But its global result is a tribute to Marvel’s sway with audiences around the world.

“It really played well internationally,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. “It shows the incredible brand equity that Marvel enjoys around the world and the fan loyalty it generates.”

Next week, “Eternals” will open in Russia and Indonesia. It’s unclear when the film will hit China. The movie, which features Marvel’s first on-screen openly gay superhero, has been banned in markets where homosexuality is criminalized, such as Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Here’s how other notable Hollywood movies fared:

-“Dune,” Legendary and Warner Bros.’ adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, generated an estimated $11.1 million this weekend from 75 markets. That brings its worldwide total to $330.4 million.

-MGM and UAR’s “No Time to Die,” which marks Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, continued to hit impressive box office heights, at least considering the pandemic of it all. The James Bond sequel picked up $27.2 million. Its total now stands at $667.1 million. Only “F9” with $721.1 million globally has made more in the COVID era.

-Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” took in $11.4 million this weekend from 54 total markets to push its global total to $424.6 million.