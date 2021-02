Mahershala Ali’s turn as “Blade” is one step closer to the big screen.

“Watchmen” writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been tapped to write the upcoming Marvel Studios film, Variety has confirmed. Marvel Studios announced that Ali, a two-time Oscar-winner, would portray the vampire hunter (who is half-vampire himself) at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

Marvel had no comment.

More to come.