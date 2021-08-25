Marvel Releases Special ‘Avengers’ Comic Book to Promote COVID-19 Vaccination (EXCLUSIVE)

The Avengers are hoping their superpowers will encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Marvel Entertainment and New York City’s SOMOS Community Care have teamed up for a new PSA campaign to promote vaccinations in Black, Latino and Asian communities.

The campaign, created by Funny or Die studio head and SOMOS co-founder Henry R. Muñoz, III, includes a special Avengers comic book, posters and in-person events with Black, Latino and Asian primary care physicians.

“This road to recovery runs through the immigrant communities of color that have been hit hardest by this pandemic and left behind in a vaccine roll-out marked by inequity and misinformation campaigns,” Muñoz said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “Being able to unite Marvel Entertainment with the trusted voices from the community doctors of SOMOS Community Care in a public education campaign designed to drive awareness is a really big deal. This campaign symbolizes where art meets purpose and shows that people nationwide can come together and build community, and look together to the future.”

The three-month campaign is available at somosvaccinations.com.

“Marvel has always told stories to entertain, inspire, and reflect the world around us. As many communities continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19, it was important to us to help promote vaccine awareness and confidence in New York City,” said president of Marvel Entertainment Dan Buckley. “We are thrilled to collaborate with SOMOS Community Care for this new comic book and campaign to continue to educate and encourage our communities during these trying times.”