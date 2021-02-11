Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’ Adds Lily Gladstone to Cast

Lily Gladstone is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Based on David Grann’s best-selling book, the Apple Original Film adaptation takes place in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts a string of brutal murders of Osage Nation Native Americans, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The Osage Nation, who were the richest people per capita in the world, were killed one by one after oil was discovered on their land. As the death toll rose, the newly-created FBI took up the case and unraveled a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

Gladstone, a descendant of the Blackfeet and Nez Perce tribes, will play the role of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart, who is nephew of a powerful local rancher. As previously announced, Leonardo DiCaprio will portray Burkhart and Robert De Niro will play his uncle in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The film, which reportedly cost around $200 million to produce, does not have a release date.

Gladstone, who comes from a theater background, first appeared onscreen in Kelly Reichardt’s 2016 drama “Certain Women.” She later reunited with Reichardt in the A24 movie “First Cow.” Gladstone has also worked in television, appearing on Showtime’s “Billions” and HBO’s “Room 104.”

Scorsese is producing and directing “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Eric Roth is writing the screenplay. Along with Scorsese, Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas are producing the film with Appian Way Productions.

Gladstone is represented by Sasha Passero at APA, Jill Kaplan at Authentic, and Joel McKuin at McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.