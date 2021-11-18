Martin Scorsese to Direct Grateful Dead Biopic Starring Jonah Hill as Jerry Garcia

Martin Scorsese is making a musical biopic about the Grateful Dead, with Jonah Hill set to star as the iconic rock band’s frontman Jerry Garcia.

The project reunites Scorsese and Hill, who worked together on “The Wolf of Wall Street.” In addition to directing, Scorsese will serve as a producer alongside Hill.

The still-untitled film is expected to chronicle the band’s formation in the Bay Area as the ’60s psychedelic counterculture movement started to take off. Known for popularizing the jam-band musical style, the Grateful Dead — whose devoted fans call themselves Deadheads — has remained one of the most influential music groups. Along with Garcia, founding members include Bob Weir, Ron McKernan, Phil Lesh and Bill Kreutzmann. Though Garcia died 25 years ago of a heart attack, some surviving members have continued to go on tour.

The movie is being developed at Apple, where Scorsese is currently working on his next film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a Western crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who recently wrote “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” are penning the screenplay. Apple, which has the rights to the group’s music catalogue, is backing the film.

The upcoming movie comes with the blessing of surviving Grateful Dead members; Weir and Kreutzmann will serve as executive producers with Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, Trixie Garcia, Bernie Cahill and Eric Eisner. Additional producers include Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment.

Scorsese previously executive produced a six-part documentary series “Long Strange Trip” about The Grateful Dead.” In the announcement of that project, which debuted in 2017, Scorsese said: “The Grateful Dead were more than just a band. They were their own planet, populated by millions of devoted fans. I’m very happy that this picture is being made and proud to be involved.”

