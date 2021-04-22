Martin Scorsese, John Carney Team for George Gershwin-Inspired Musical Drama ‘Fascinating Rhythm’

George Gershwin, the noted composer of “Rhapsody in Blue” and “An American in Paris,” will be the inspiration for a new musical drama from Martin Scorsese and John Carney.

Scorsese is producing the movie “Fascinating Rhythm,” named after one of Gershwin’s most recognizable songs, with Irwin Winkler. Carney, the filmmaker behind “Once” and “Sing Street,” as well as the showrunner of Amazon’s “Modern Love,” will direct the film. He’s also co-writing the screenplay with Chris Cluess (“SCTV,” “Night Court”).

An original musical, “Fascinating Rhythm” will draw creative influence from the life and music of Gershwin. However, the film is not expected to be a biopic. Instead, the story is centering on a young woman’s magical journey through past and present New York City. The Gershwin estate is on board and the movie will feature his music throughout.

Some of Gershwin’s best known compositions include “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It” and “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess.” Gershwin, who died in 1937, composed more than a dozen Broadway musicals (the theater that houses the popular musical “Wicked” is named after George and his brother Ira, a lyricist), including “Let ‘Em Eat Cake,” “Treasure Girl” and “Lady, Be Good.” He also wrote original scores for 1937’s Fred Astaire-led musicals “Shall We Dance” and “A Damsel in Distress,” the former of which landed him an Oscar nomination for the song “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.”

Endeavor Content is developing the project and is currently out to buyers.

Winkler is repped by attorney Dave Feldman; Scorsese by LBI Entertainment and WME; Carney is repped by WME and Casarotto, and Cluess is repped by UTA.