‘Martha: A Picture Story’ Documentary Acquired by Utopia (EXCLUSIVE)

“Martha: A Picture Story,” a feature documentary about trailblazing graffiti and street photographer Martha Cooper, has been acquired for North American distribution by Utopia.

Cooper was an American photojournalist and the first female staff photographer at the New York Post in the 1970s. She is best known for capturing New York City graffiti in the ’70s and ’80s. Her 1984 book “Subway Art” illustrated the subculture in New York’s transit system.

The commercial failure of the book forced Cooper to leave graffiti behind, moving on to photograph other hidden gems of the city. Only decades later would she realize her influence. Many street artists refer to “Subway Art” as a street art staple. The documentary follows Cooper’s struggle to navigate her way through this new culture while embracing her passion for capturing the creativity that helps people rise above their environment.

Utopia’s noteworthy titles include “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets,” “America Dharma,” “Mickey and the Bear” and “House of Cardin.”

Director Selina Miles makes her feature debut with the project, expanding on her previous work in the art community and her viral street art video ‘Limitless’. She said that she believes Cooper’s story can send a strong message that women deserve to remain relevant and worthy of visibility, well into their careers.

“I hope this film can offer some lessons about blazing your own trail, reassuring our audience that it’s never too late for your true life to begin,” Miles said. “I hope that the audience can find inspiration in Martha’s story, and be encouraged to look deeper, closer and more softly at the world around them.”

“Martha: A Picture Story” premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and has screened at festivals around the world. The film is set to release on VOD platforms on March 16th for Women’s History Month and on Blu-Ray in May.

Watch the trailer below.