Marsai Martin Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Black-ish” and “Little” star Marsai Martin and her Genius Entertainment production company have signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

In 2019, Martin starred in “Little,” a feature that she conceptualized, pitched, sold and then executive produced with Will Packer for Universal. The move made Martin, who was just 14, the youngest person to executive produce a major Hollywood film. Directed by Tina Gordon and co-starring Regina Hall and Issa Rae, “Little” went on to gross $49 million at the box office. Most recently, she voiced characters in Universal/Dreamworks Animation’s “Spirit Untamed,” as well as Paramount’s feature film “Paw Patrol.”

For the past seven years, Martin has starred on the Emmy-nominated comedy “Black-ish,” stealing scenes as the Johnson family’s smart, witty, youngest daughter Diane Johnson. Martin has earned nine NAACP Image Awards and three BET Awards for her performance on the hit ABC show, which is set to come to an end with its upcoming eighth season, launching in January 2022.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer founded her Genius Entertainment production banner in 2019, with the mission to uplift diverse and young voices. The company is currently under an overall deal with Universal, and has expanded its reach across all platforms, including television, digital and live activations.

Martin recently served as an executive producer for the Girls Inc. Virtual Film Festival, and co-created and produced a six-part financial literacy series for Verizon Media’s Gen Z platform, “In the Know,” called “Money With Marsai Martin.” Other recently announced producing projects include “Remix My Space,” an interior design series for Discovery Plus; and “Fantasy Football,” a feature for Paramount Plus, partnered with The SpringHill Company and Awesomeness. Martin will also star in “Fantasy Football” as Carmen Coleman, a 15-year-old who discovers she can control her professional football player dad’s prowess on the field through her video game.

In addition to UTA, Martin will continue to be managed by M88’s Oronde Garrett. She is also represented by attorney Stephen Barnes and AM PR Group.