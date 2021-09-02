‘The Many Saints of Newark’ to Premiere at Inaugural Tribeca Fall Preview

Tribeca Enterprises, the organization behind the annual Tribeca Film Festival, is expanding its programming with its newly launched Fall Preview, a season-long festival featuring movie premieres and musical performances.

The inaugural event will kick off on Sept. 22 at the Beacon Theater with the premiere of “The Many Saints of Newark,” a Warner Bros. movie that serves as a prequel to the classic TV series “The Sopranos.”

“When it premiered on HBO in 1999, The Sopranos made an immediate cultural impact and cemented its place as one of television’s greatest dramas,” said Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, Tribeca Festival co-founders. “We look forward to launching this exciting new festival with ‘The Many Saints of Newark,’ the latest Sopranos story from David Chase.”

Written by Chase, who created “The Sopranos,” and directed by Alan Taylor, “The Many Saints of Newark” tells the story of a young Tony Soprano (portrayed by Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late series star James Gandolfini) as he is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in the history of Newark, New Jersey. The R-rated film, which premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 1, also stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga.

“I am thrilled to be participating in a festival that will call attention to cinema and the arts in NYC, at such a pivotal time. I think it’s just great that Tribeca is hosting this series,” Chase said.

Tribeca will require guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with a second dose being administered on or before Sept. 8. Children under 12 years old can attend with a vaccinated adult. All attendees will have to wear a face mask inside the venue, except while actively eating and drinking.

“We are excited to open this fall celebration with ‘The Many Saints of Newark,’ which is not only one of the season’s most anticipated films, but also a film with roots deep in New York,” said Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer, Tribeca Enterprises.