‘Mandalorian’ Actor Simon Kassianides Sells ‘The Weatherman’ Movie Script to U.K.-Based Raw

“The Mandalorian” star Simon Kassianides is set to make his feature screenwriting debut.

The actor, who plays Axe Woves on the hit Disney Plus Star Wars series, has sold the psychological thriller “The Weatherman” to U.K.-based production house Raw.

The film is said to be female-led and in the vein of Christopher Nolan’s “Memento,” with elements of the Stephen King classic “Misery.” Raw’s notable credits include the heist drama “American Animals” and the documentary hit “Three Identical Strangers.” The company has just wrapped “Invasion,” a sci-fi project starring Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer.

“Experiencing the immediate passion and support around this project at Raw is inspiring. I’m thrilled that this film has the right home and equally excited to see it brought to life by some of the most intelligent and sophisticated filmmakers out there,” Kassianides said.

The actor stars as a resistance fighter opposite Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff and Sasha Banks on “Mandalorian” in the installment directed by Bryce Dallas Howard and produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The actor is best known for his major recurring role on the ABC Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, as well as ABC’s Shonda Rhimes series “How to Get Away With Murder.” Kassianides’ additional credits include the “Suits” spinoff “Pearson” on USA, where he starred opposite Gina Torres, as well as parts in the Bond film “Quantum of Solace” with Daniel Craig and the thriller “Unforgettable” opposite Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl.

He is repped by A3, Alchemy Entertainment and Myman Greenspan.