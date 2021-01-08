Zendaya and John David Washington’s Romance Blooms in Netflix’s ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Trailer

Zendaya returns to the big screen — this time, in black-and-white — as John David Washington’s lover in “Malcolm & Marie,” set for release on Netflix on Feb. 5.

“Malcolm & Marie” stars Washington as a filmmaker and Zendaya as his girlfriend, and focuses on the couple’s conversations regarding their past relationships.

Netflix is planning an Academy Awards campaign for the movie, which it bought for $30 million during the virtual Toronto International Film Festival.

The film was one of the first to be written and filmed during the pandemic. The production team took great precautions to keep the set in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and to gain approval from Hollywood unions.

The pic marks another collaboration between Zendaya and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, who served as writer, producer and director of the HBO series. Zendaya and Washington are executive producers, as are rapper Kid Cudi and Yariv Milchan.

In September, Zendaya made Emmy history by becoming the youngest winner of the best lead actress in a drama series category. Washington most recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s time-warping sci-fi film “Tenet” and Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated film “BlacKkKlansman” in 2018.

“Malcolm & Marie” was also produced by Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson for Little Lamb Productions.

Sam Levinson said at the time of the sale, “I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my ‘Euphoria’ family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

Watch the trailer below.