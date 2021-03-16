Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman Join Chloe Okuno Thriller ‘Watcher’

U.S. actors Maika Monroe (“It Follows”), Karl Glusman (“Nocturnal Animals”) and Burn Gorman (“Enola Holmes”) are attached to star in psychological thriller “Watcher,” directed by Chloe Okuno, which starts shooting this month.

The previously announced film marks the feature film debut of Okuno, director of the award-winning AFI short film “Slut,” centered on a naive young girl who becomes the target of a murderous sociopath when she attempts to reinvent herself to impress the boys in her small Texas town.

“Watcher,” according to promotional materials, follows young married couple Julia (Monroe) and Francis (Glusman) as they move into a new apartment together in Bucharest, just as a citywide panic is brewing over a possible serial killer on the loose. Julia, who finds herself isolated in her new surroundings, becomes increasingly tormented by the belief that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in the adjacent building.

The film is being co-produced by Abu Dhabi outfit Image Nation and Spooky Pictures, which is the low-budget genre label recently formed by producers Roy Lee (“The Ring”) and Steven Schneider (“Pet Sematary”).

“Watcher” marks the second time Schneider has collaborated with Image Nation Abu Dhabi, following their collaboration on Arab dystopian thriller “The Worthy.”

“Watcher” is based on an original spec by Zack Ford (“Girls’ Night Out”). In addition to Lee and Schneider, pic will be produced by Derek Dauchy, John Finemore, Mason Novick, Aaron Kaplan and Sean Perrone. Stuart Manashil, Rami Yasin and James Hoppe will executive produce.

Monroe is repped by WME, Management 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Glusman is repped by WME, Ilene Feldman and Ziffren Brittenham. Gorman is repped by Gersh, Hamilton Hodell and Management 360.

Okuno is repped by UTA and Jackowa Tyerman Wertheimer. Ford is repped by UTA and Novo Entertainment.

Cinetic is handling the U.S./North American rights to the film, while AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, will handle sales for rest of the world.