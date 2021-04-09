‘The Real Magic Mike’ Competition Series From Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Set at HBO Max

Is there still some magic in that Mike? HBO Max will soon find out: The streamer has ordered “The Real Magic Mike,” a reality competition from the producers of the “Magic Mike” movies. Eureka Productions, the prolific unscripted producers behind “Holey Moley” and “Dating Around,” and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, will bring the show to HBO Max later in 2021.

On the show, 10 men who’ve “lost their magic,” as the logline says, will compete for a cash prize and a spot in the “Magic Mike Live” show in Las Vegas. As with the 2012 “Magic Mike” movie — inspired by Channing Tatum’s experiences as a stripper, and directed by Steven Soderbergh — the show appears to have an emotional heart. The logline says, “they will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies,” as they learn their routines and “develop a new level of self-confidence.” Casting is currently underway.

“Magic Mike” was a surprise box office success, grossing more than $165 million worldwide, and clearing $113 million in the United States. It starred Tatum and a large ensemble cast that included Matthew McConaughey and Matt Bomer. The 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” was directed by Gregory Jacobs — it also did well, grossing $117 million worldwide.

The Las Vegas show, “Channing Tatum Presents Magic Mike Live,” opened in 2017.

Executive producers for “The Real Magic Mike” ​(its working title) ​include Tatum, Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs with co-executive producer Kevin Boyer.