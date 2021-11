Channing Tatum is returning for a third “Magic Mike” movie.

The film, titled “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” will be directed by Steven Soderbergh and will premiere on HBO Max.

Tatum confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing a picture of the script with the caption “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

