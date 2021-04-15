Mads Mikkelsen to Star Alongside Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Mads Mikkelsen has been cast in “Indiana Jones 5” and will star opposite Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the latest installment of the popular adventure franchise.

James Mangold is taking over filmmaking duties from Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four “Indiana Jones” films. Spielberg is still expected to be involved in the making of the film and will serve as a producer with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The 78-year-old Ford is reprising his iconic role as the fedora-wearing, swashbuckling archaeologist. Plot details haven’t been announced, and it’s unclear who Mikkelsen will be playing in the movie.

“Indiana Jones 5” has been delayed numerous times. It is currently set to release in theaters on July 29, 2022, more than four decades after “Raiders of the Lost Ark” debuted in 1981. The previous Indy films, including 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” have brought in nearly $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The most recent installment, 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” was a huge commercial hit, grossing $790 million globally.

No stranger to famed film franchises, Mikkelsen’s previous credits include “Casino Royale,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange.” He’s appearing next in “Fantastic Beasts 3,” replacing Johnny Depp as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series. His latest film, “Another Round,” has been nominated for two Oscars, best international feature and best director for Thomas Vinterberg.

Mikkelsen is repped by United Talent Agency and Art Management.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of Mikkelsen’s casting.