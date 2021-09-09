Iconic ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Vehicles Come Up for Auction

Ever wanted to drive like you’re in “Mad Max: Fury Road”? Thanks to Lloyds Classic Car Auctions, now you can — if you’re to join the bidding — with 13 iconic vehicles from the 2015 post-apocalyptic action film up for grabs starting Sept. 25 and ending Sept. 26.

“Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilization have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded,” reads the lot’s description. “Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.”

The super-turbocharged, nitrous-boosted 5-window Deuce Coupe Nux Car is among the “Mad Max Fury Road” vehicles up for auction. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

The auction features vehicles used in shooting the George Miller film including The War Rig: Prime Mover Inc. Tanker and Ball Pig-Trailer; Razor Cola: 1973 XB Falcon Coupe (The Interceptor Reborn) and The Doof Wagon, known in the film as the “morale machine” of Immortan Joe’s militia party, used to rally the troops and shown with mounted drummers and a fire-breathing electric guitar.

Also up for sale are Nux Car: 1932 Three Window Chevy Coupe, V8, Convoy Car: Elvis, Convoy Car: Jag Flamer and The Gigahorse: W16 Cadillac Pair which features a pair of 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Villes split, widened and stacked on top one another.

The Pole Car: Pontiac Surfari with 20′ Pole Counterweight, “Fire Car: Dodge, “Caltrop: El Dorado, Buggy: Ratrod Chevy and Buick: Heavy Artillery with Hummer Weapon Mount are also listed, along with Sabre Tooth: F250 Claw Car, complete with a massive harpoon for lassoing quarry and a ferocious pair of steel “teeth” used to bite into the ground and slow vehicles of opponents.

There’s no word on what the minimum bids will be, but rest assured that “Payment can be accepted in any currency, including cryptocurrencies as we outrun the end of civilization,” says Lloyds, and “Nitrous, no-nonsense shipping can be arranged for anywhere in what’s left of the World.”