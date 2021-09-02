Macro Promotes Veteran Producers Poppy Hanks and Greta Talia Fuentes

Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King announced promotions for film production and development executives Poppy Hanks and Greta Talia Fuentes.

Both longtime Macro employees, Hanks has been elevated to executive vice president of film production and development, while Fuentes has been upped to VP at the multi-platform media company.

“Poppy and Greta were members of the original team when I launched Macro six years ago, so there really aren’t enough words to describe my joy in announcing these promotions today,” King said, in a statement announcing the promotions.

“Poppy’s talent for story and her discerning eye have helped hone many of our award-winning films and she has been a trusted friend and colleague for two decades,” King continued. “Greta has grown into a true force in this business, with her strong relationships with artists and her keen ability to identify, package and develop projects all over town. I congratulate them both and look forward to continuing to build with them.”

Hanks previously served as senior vice president at Macro, producing Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou,” Esteban Arango’s “Blast Beat” and Alan Yang’s “Tigertail;” she will next produce “Cleopatra Jones” for Warner Bros. Pictures. Hanks’ executive producer credits include director Shaka King’s best picture nominee “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Ekwa Msangi’s “Farewell Amor,” Angel Kristi Williams’ “Really Love,” Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You,” Dan Gilroy’s “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” Steven Caple Jr.’s “The Land,” and Dee Rees’ multi-Oscar nominee “Mudbound.” She was also co-executive producer of Denzel Washington’s “Fences.”

On the television side, Hanks executive produced HBO’s “The Apollo” and Netflix’s “Raising Dion.” She will next executive produce the adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s 1987 science-fiction novel “Dawn” and “The Empire of Ebony” documentary.

Prior to joining Macro in 2015, Hanks was senior vice president for Tyler Perry’s 34th Street Films, overseeing production on “For Colored Girls,” and was instrumental in bringing “Precious” to the big screen after discovering it at Sundance. Hanks also served as vice president for George Tillman and Bob Teitel’s State Street Pictures, where she oversaw development on “Barbershop,” “Men of Honor” and “Soul Food.” Hanks received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Screenwriting from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinema.

Fuentes most recently served as a co-producer on Chon’s “Blue Bayou,” an executive producer on “Blast Beat” and an associate producer on “Tiger Tail.” She will executive produce the upcoming Macro films, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” Netflix’s novel adaptation, which America Ferrera will direct as her feature debut; the sci-fi thriller “Void” penned by Chris Borelli; “Rainbowfish,” Warner Bros.’ feature adaptation of Neil Paik’s Sci-fi short story; and the untitled Ryan Coogler, Shaka King, Charles D. King and Lil Rel Howery-produced feature film about an American political insurrection; Fuentes will also oversee HBO’s hip-hop vampire drama series “Thirst” and the action-adventure period epic “Cordoba” with Macro Television Studios’ Marta Fernandez.

Fuentes joined Macro from WME in 2015. The UCLA grad holds a bachelor’s degree in world arts and cultures with a minor in visual and performing arts education. A first-generation Nicaraguan-American from Los Angeles, Fuentes is also a co-founder and board member of The Latin Tracking Board which was launched in 2017.