Saban Films Buys Survival Thriller ‘Borrego’ Starring Lucy Hale (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired U.S., Canadian and Spanish rights to the survival thriller “Borrego” from writer and director Jesse Harris. The film stars Lucy Hale (“Truth or Dare,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor,” “Narcos”), Olivia Trujillo (“Vivo,” “For All Mankind”) and Leynar Gómez (“Narcos,” “Towards the Battle”). Hale also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Tucci & Company, Garrett Patten, Frank Harris and Michael Gooch.

“Borrego” follows Elly (Hale), a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species, and is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule (Gómez) after his ultralight plane crashes in the desert. A local sheriff (Gonzalez) is drawn into the hunt alongside his rebellious daughter (Trujillo). They all become entangled in the drug underworld of the Mexico-U.S. border.

Damiano Tucci, Tiziano Tucci, Greg Lauritano, Nancy Cartwright and Monica Gil-Rodriguez produced the film, which was shot in southern Spain.

“We’re thrilled to bring this suspenseful, action-packed ride to audiences,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said in a statement. “Lucy Hale is terrific in a role which is unlike anything she has done before, and she shines under Jesse Harris’ masterful direction.”

The deal was negotiated by Bromiley for Saban Films and Damiano Tucci on behalf of the filmmakers. Tucci is handling sales on the remaining territories for Tucci & Company.

Saban Films’ recent titles include Todd Randall’s “Under the Stadium Lights” starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson; “Twist” with Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; and “Happily” starring Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé and Stephen Root.