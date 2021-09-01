Lucinda Martinez Joins Netflix as Vice President of Multicultural Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran marketing executive Lucinda Martinez has joined Netflix as vice president of multicultural marketing, after more than 20 years with HBO.

In this newly created position, Martinez will build a multicultural marketing team and lead Netflix’s targeted marketing efforts to the Latino, Black, Asian, LBGTQ and faith audiences. Martinez begins her new role later this month, and will report to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John.

“We want our marketing to be just as entertaining and inclusive as our films and shows, and want to ignite conversations about our brand worldwide,” said Saint John, announcing Martinez’s hiring. “Lucinda is a leader in the space and under her direction we will continue to sharpen the inclusion lens in our marketing and engage our audiences in authentic and culturally relevant ways.”

Martinez most recently served as executive vice president of HBO and HBO Max Brand Marketing, responsible for developing a distinct, resonant and inclusive brand narrative for HBO and HBO Max. She also led the expansion of talent development and emerging artist programs across all WarnerMedia brands.

“When I received the call from Netflix with the opportunity of building from the ground up a global multicultural marketing team, it was a pivotal moment that I could not resist,” Martinez said. “I look forward to amplifying Netflix’s authentic storytelling and continue to elevate and celebrate diverse audiences worldwide.”

A Harlem resident with a BA from Columbia University, Martinez serves on the board of trustees of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and on the advisory board of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. She previously served on the New York board of the American Heart Association, where she launched the first-ever Latino Health Summit, and for which she received Time Warner’s Andrew Heiskell Community Service Award in 2011.