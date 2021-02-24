Judd Apatow to Produce Identical-Twins Comedy From the Lucas Brothers

Judd Apatow and brothers Kenny and Keith Lucas are teaming on a new comedy for Universal Pictures. The semi-autobiographical film will center on the siblings’ lives as identical twins growing up in New Jersey.

The Lucas brothers are writing and starring in the film, with Apatow set to produce. Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel (“The Grinder”) will co-write the still-untitled movie.

Apatow’s track record for developing semi-autobiographical comedies certainly speaks for itself. His latest directorial effort was “The King of Staten Island,” a well-reviewed movie based on the life of “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. He’s produced “The Big Sick,” about the real-life romance between comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, writer Emily V. Gordon. And the TV shows “Girls” and “Crashing,” both of which Apatow executive produced, were loosely inspired by the series creators Lena Dunham and Pete Holmes, respectively.

The upcoming film marks the second movie that the Lucas brothers have in the works at Universal. As previously announced, they are developing a comedy with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who directed the brothers in “22 Jump Street.” Keith and Kenny Lucas also co-wrote and co-produced the recently released “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a historical drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield about the rise and assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. For the script, they were nominated for a 2021 WGA Award for best original screenplay.

In December, Variety reported the Lucas brothers are rebooting “Revenge of the Nerds” with Seth MacFarlane. They are set to write and star in the film, which will put a contemporary spin on the age-old rivalry between jocks and geeks.

Keith and Kenny Lucas are represented by Avi Gilbert at Fourth Wall Management, UTA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Apatow is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham.