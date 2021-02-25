Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Trailer Is a Heartwarming Italian Vacation With a Sea Monster Twist

Pixar has released the first official trailer for its upcoming film “Luca,” a coming-of-age adventure set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera. It will release in theaters on June 18.

Marking Pixar’s 24th feature-length animated film, “Luca” follows two young boys who form an unlikely but strong friendship while they’re actually sea monsters disguised as humans. Enrico Casarosa, who worked on “The Good Dinosaur” and directed the short film “La Luna” in 2011, is helming the movie.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship,” Casarosa said in a statement back in July. “Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca.’ So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

During the Disney investor event on Dec. 10, Pixar announced two additional upcoming films that will both release in 2022: “Turning Red” and “Lightyear.” Pete Docter (“Monsters Inc.,” “Soul”) will direct “Turning Red,” which stars a confident, yet dorky 13-year-old girl who transforms into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. “Lightyear” will serve as the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, who will be voiced by Chris Evans. Angus MacLane will direct the spinoff of the “Toy Story” franchise.

Watch the trailer below.