‘The Lost City’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Run From a Maniacal Daniel Radcliffe

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum attempt to fend off a maniacal Daniel Radcliffe in the first trailer for Paramount’s “The Lost City,” premiering in theaters on April 15, 2022.

In the film, Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a novelist who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure books. She’s reluctant to promote her new book because she’d rather spend her time in the bathtub while drinking Chardonnay with ice. Nevertheless, she agrees to go on tour with Alan (Tatum), the hunky cover model who serves as the face of her series, to meet fans and sell copies of her novel.

“You do know you’re not Dash, right? Dash is a character I made up,” Loretta tells Alan, who does in fact believe he is Dash.

Things take a turn when she’s kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe), who hopes she can discover the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove he’s more than a pretty face, Alan sets off to rescue her in the dangerous jungle and help find the treasure before it’s lost forever.

“The Lost City” also features a cameo from Brad Pitt, whose character is so handsome because his “dad was a weatherman.” Remaining cast members include Patti Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar Nunez.

“The Lost City” is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, whose credits include indies “The Last Romantic” and “Band of Robbers,” as well as the upcoming superhero adventure “Masters of the Universe.” They also wrote the script with Dana Fox (“Cruella,” “What Happens in Vegas”).

Watch the trailer below: